Two arrested, many injured in baton charge by Assam Police

Shillong, Feb 15 (IANS) Two tribal Khasi men were arrested and many people sustained injuries as Assam Police on Thursday resorted to baton charge in Umwali, a disputed area between Meghalaya and Assam, an official said.

The clash erupted after the Assam Police stopped workers of a firm, M/S Dhar Construction, from erecting electric poles and provide service connection in Umwali village. Assam claims that the area falls in its jurisdiction.

“There was a war of words between the villagers and Assam Police after the latter asked the workers of a private firm to stop erecting electric poles and provide service connections to the residents in Umwali village,” B.J. Laloo, the district police chief of West Khasi Hills, told IANS.

Angered with the Assam Police’s alleged high handedness, and the arrest of two tribal Khasi men, the villagers resorted to stone pelting, leading the police to baton charge.

“We are yet to get the exact details how many people were injured in the baton charge and the identities of the two arrested person,” Laloo said, adding a Sub Divisional Police Officer and another police official from Langpih police station had rushed to the area to take stock of the situation.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said he has asked the district administration of West Khasi Hills to take up the matter with his counterpart in Assam’s Kamrup district.

Langpih, which lies between West Khasi Hills and Assam’s Kamrup district, has been one of the most volatile villages along the boundary between Meghalaya and Assam.

The 12 areas of difference include Upper Tarabari, Gizang reserve forest, Hahim, Langpih, Borduar, Boklapara, Nongwah-Matamur, Khanapara-Pilangkata, Des hdemoreah, Khanduli-Psiar area, Ratacherra and Blocks I and II.

The total area of difference is 2,765.14 square km, of which Blocks I and II cover 1,583.42 square km.

