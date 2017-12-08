Two ASIs suspended after businessman’s death in police station

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) Two Assistant Sub Inspectors were suspended on Wednesday on charge of negligence in investigations that led to a businessman’s death, police said.

Kulbhushan Chaturvedi, 43, and Rushit, 16, had a fight over liquor consumption in a public area around 11.45 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Rushit threatened kulbhushan with dire consequences, following which he complained to Police Control Room. Both were taken to Keshavpuram police station in west Delhi,” a senior police officer said.

Kulbhushan, owner of a factory in Trinagar, was allegedly beaten up in police presence at the police station, due to which he collapsed and died on way to hospital around 2.30 a.m. on Wednesday,” Officer said.

“Two ASIs of the police station were suspended for not performing their duty efficiently, failing to control the situation and not provided assistance when Kulbhushan’s health deteriorated. A case has been registered against them on a complaint of deceased’s brother Chandra Bhushan,” said DCP North West District Aslam Khan said.

The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch.

Chandra Bhushan claimed that Ranchit and his family assaulted his brother at the police station while ASIs Bhujbir and Krishna Kumar abused him and snatched his mobile phone.

–IANS

sp/tsb