Two auto thieves arrested, 18 motorcycles recovered

Ghaziabad, March 15 (IANS) Two auto thieves were on Thursday arrested here and police seized 18 motorcycles from their possession.

A police patrol stopped the thieves who were on a motorcycle in Sihani Gate area and nabbed them near Ravi Hotel near the old bus stand when they tried to escape.

During extensive interrogation, one of them confessed to stealing motorcycles and selling them in and around the National Capital Region.

The accomplice was a mechanic who used to tamper with the numbers on the engines. Eighteen stolen motorcycles of different brands were recovered.

The criminals were identified as Sandeep alias Bona of Gautam Budh Nagar and Nem Chand from Aligarh district, Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said.

