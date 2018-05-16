Two B.Tech students drown in Delhi canal

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Two B.Tech students out on a picnic on the bank of the Munak in west Delhi drowned on Thursday after one of them accidentally slipped into it, police said.

Shekhar Singh and Hardeep, both aged 22, had driven to an eatery in Murthal, about 50 km from here, for breakfast. They got ‘parathas’ packed and headed to Munak canal in Bawana area.

Police said that as the two were seated on the canal bank and enjoying the meal, one of them slipped into the water around 7 a.m. and drowned. The other jumped in to save his friend, but also drowned in the process.

Both were students at the Delhi Technical University in Rohini.

A passerby informed the police after which teams of Delhi Boat Club, Fire Department, divers and police launched search operations but failed to find the bodies.

“We stopped the search due to bad weather and will resume it on Friday morning,” Delhi Fire Service officer Ashok Kumar told IANS.

