Noida, July 24 (IANS) Two alleged Bangladeshi terror operatives were arrested on Tuesday from Noida in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The two were nabbed in a joint operation by the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police and the West Bengal Police, an official told IANS.

“A team is interrogating the operatives,” an Uttar Pradesh Police spokesman told IANS.

–IANS

md/in/mr