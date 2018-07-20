Two Bengal teachers arrested for misbehaving with girl students

Kolkata, July 25 (IANS) Two school teachers in West Bengal’s Nadia district have been arrested for their alleged misbehaviour with two girl students, police said on Wednesday.

The two teachers were nabbed following complaints from the parents of the two girls that he had behaved indecently with the students in the school premises last week.

One of the teachers had allegedly hugged and proposed marriage to one of the victims. The other teacher had purportedly touched the other victim inappropriately.

Both the teachers were presented before a court at Krishnanagar which sent them to judicial custody for 14 days.

