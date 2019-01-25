Two BJP leaders join AAP

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Two BJP leaders in Delhi, Dharamveer Awana and Raju Nirmal, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP N.D. Gupta, AAP South Delhi Lok Sabha in-charge Raghav Chadha and Badarpur MLA N.D. Sharma.

“I welcome the two senior leaders who will surely strengthen the Delhi unit of AAP, especially the South Delhi Lok Sabha unit,” Chadha told the media.

Chadha, while introducing Awana, said: “Awana, a former BJP Councillor from Meethapur ward, had served as Deputy Chairperson SDMC Standing Committee for a year and continued as an active member for four years.

“He was also a member of the Councillors Code Of Conduct Committee and engaged in BJP’s organization building as a ‘Vistarak’ in Bijwasan Vidhan Sabha. He has been an active member of the BJP and served as a Councillor in 2012-17 in Badarpur.”

Nirmal, Chadha said, contested the MCD elections 2017 on BJP ticket from Badarpur. “He finished second with over 7,000 votes to his credit. He has been actively working in south Delhi with various senior BJP leaders.”

Chadha also said that several senior members of the BJP, who have previously fought elections or worked during elections, have been influenced by AAP’s ideology and work and have expressed an interest in joining the party.

Awana said he decided to join the AAP after being influenced by the work of party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

“Delhi had a lot of issues in healthcare and education but the AAP government has focussed on them and brought changes. So I wanted to join it.”

–IANS

nks/mr/rs