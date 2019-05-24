Two BKI militants arrested in Punjab

Chandigarh, May 30 (IANS) The Punjab Police’s Intelligence wing on Thursday said it averted terror attacks in the state with the arrest of two members of an ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) module.

A police spokesperson said the duo have been identified as Jagdev Singh and Ravinderpal Singh, who were allegedly providing funds and weapons to sleeper cells on the directives of Kulwinderjit Singh, who is currently in Malaysia.

The State Special Operations Cell had received a specific input that BKI operative Kulwinderjit Singh, along with his associates, had planned to target leaders of a specific community to spread terror and disturb communal harmony in the state.

–IANS

vg/vd