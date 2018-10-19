Two booked in Goa for raping niece for 10 years

Panaji, Oct 24 (IANS) The police in Goa have filed an FIR against two persons for allegedly raping their niece for over 10 years, an official said.

According to a First Information Report filed at the Porvorim police station in North Goa district, the victim aged 23, has said that the two uncles had repeatedly sexually assaulted her for nearly a decade.

Police Inspector in-charge of the Porvorim police station Paresh Naik said that the victim has recorded her statement, following which the FIR was registered on Wednesday.

“The woman claimed that the duo attempted to sexually assault her again recently after which she complained against them. We have registered a case and are trying to trace the accused,” Naik said.

–IANS

maya/prs