Two Brampton men charged in Winnipeg over stolen truck

Two Brampton men have been charged after they stole a stolen semi truck and later crashed into multiple vehicles causing plenty of damage.

Police confirmed the driver left the semi running while he went into a Tim Horton’s at around 5 am, when he saw two men drive off with the truck.

The semi was then seen by the original driver around 10.30 am and he informed police, who then followed it.

The suspects then sped off and crashed into two vehicles at an intersection but didn’t stop.

The semi continued and collided with four vehicles causing significant damage.

A two-month-old infant was in one of the vehicles and was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons.

The semi continued on crashing into three more vehicles, eventually losing control and smashing into a steel fence near the intersection.

The suspects ran away from the scene but were picked up by police a short distance away.

Gurpreet Singh Atwal, 30, has been charged with motor vehicle theft, dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight while pursued by a peace officer, operating a conveyance while prohibited, and eight counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Karanvir Singh Kang, 30, faces a charge of motor vehicle theft. -CINEWS