Two brothers found hanging in rented Delhi house

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Two brothers were found hanging with an iron grill inside their rented house in Delhi, the police said. However, the exact cause and time of deaths could not be ascertained immediately.

According to the police, on Thursday afternoon they received a call that falls smell was coming from a house in West Delhi’s Hari Nagar area, which was locked from inside.

When we broke in the door, we found two men — Ashish Kumar Dev (58) and his younger brother — were hanging with the iron grill a room, the official said, adding that both died days back.

Prima facie it looks like a suicide case. However, no suicide note was found. Bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

