Two centenarian, US-based engineer among Chhattisgarh voters

Raipur, Nov 12 (IANS) Two women aged above 100 years and a US-based software engineer were among the lakhs who voted despite Maoist threats in the first phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly polls on Monday.

Despite the rebels’ call for an election boycott, an overwhelming number of voters – over 70 per cent as per data till 5 p.m. – came out to exercise their right in 18 of the 90 constituencies.

Among them were 100-year-old Vishwas, who voted at Dornapal polling station, and 103-year-old Soni Bai, who voted at Gorgunda in Sukma district.

US-based software engineer Supraja Murti and her sister-doctor Vijaylaxmi, belonging to Kanker district, travelled all the way to cast their vote, Election Commission officials said.

Surrendered Maoist couple Mainu Ram and his wife Rajbati also exercised their voting rights.

Voters voted for first time at Muller (10) and Nilavaya (19) polling station of Dantewada.

At Palamabuda of Sukma, voting was done for the first time after 15 years. A total of 44 persons voted.

Voters of Banda, Kistaram of Sukma and Kodnar river valley of Dantewada reached their polling stations crossing the river. In the previous election, the boat was destroyed by the Maoists to obstruct the poll process.

Similarly, around 4,500 villagers from Pahunar Tumdigunda, Cherpal and Kauragaon of Dantewada crossed Indrawati river on ‘dongis’ (small boats) to vote.

A total of 315 votes were cast at Senduguda. In 2013, only five votes were cast here.

In Kanker Assembly constituency, the polling station of gram panchayat Amapani was shifted to gram panchyat Themu. The Sarpanch did not allow anybody to go for polling. Villagers supported the boycott.

Voting in the second and final phase of Assembly elections will taken place on November 20 for the rest of 72 seats. The vote count will take place on December 11.

