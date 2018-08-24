Two children killed as Imambada parapet collapses in UP

Lucknow, Aug 30 (IANS) Two children were killed in Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday when the parapet of an Imambada caved in and fell on them, police said.

The incident took place at the Bagla locality in the evening when a marriage was to be solemnized.

District authorities rushed to the scene of the mishap and oversaw the rescue operations.

The deceased have been identified as Zama (14) and Nausheen (3). Father of the deceased girl Abbas and three others were also injured in the incident.

