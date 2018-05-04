Two children killed in Delhi fire

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Two children were burnt to death in a massive blaze here, a fire official said on Saturday.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officer, the fire broke out at 10.14 p.m. on Friday night in a three-storey building in west Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar.

“Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused in an hour. Two children, Akansha, eight, and her elder brother, Sartan, 10, were found dead in the building,” said the officer.

“The fire broke out due to the short circuit in the AC. The fire spread from the first floor to the second floor. The family members were sleeping during the incident,” he added.

Anurag Garg, the owner of the house, had gone to attend a marriage ceremony when the incident took place. He had contested previous municipal election from Adarsh Nagar.

–IANS

