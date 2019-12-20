Two Congress, one JMM MLA to take oath with Hemant Soren

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) JMM leader Hemant Soren will take oath as 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Sunday along with three other ministers, one from JMM and another from Congress.

According to sources, Rameshwar Oraon, the President of Congress’ Jharkhand unit, Alamgeer Alam, leader of Congress legislative part and senior JMM leader Stepehen Marandi, a former Deputy Chief Minister, will also be sworn in.

The next expansion will take place after Makar Sankranti, sources said.

The Congress has not been able to finalise the name of its Ministers.

Congress MLA Rajendra Singh was also a claimant for the berth in the cabinet.

Sources in the Congress said that the party wanted five cabinet berths but the JMM wants to give only four and one to the RJD. As per the JMM’s formula, it will get seven cabinet berths including that of the Chief Minister.

The JMM, the Congress and the RJD were pre-poll alliance partners. The Congress, however, wants that the RJD which has won only one seat should be accommodated in either a Board or a Corporation.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Morabadi ground here at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Huge tents have been set up for the oath ceremony. Elaborate security arrangements have been made as well.

–IANS

