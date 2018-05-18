Two cows, calf die in Ghaziabad fire

Ghaziabad, May 24 (IANS) Two cows and a calf were killed in a fire in the Uttar Pradesh Power Corp Ltd colony here.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night in the Engineers wing of the colony but came to media notice only on Thursday.

Green activist Akash Vashishtha told IANS that despite the timely call to the fire department, the fire tenders reached the spot after about 40 minutes because of traffic jams. By then the two cows and the calf were dead.

The animals had been kept illegally in the colony, residents said.

