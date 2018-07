Srinagar, July 21 (IANS) Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were injured in firing by militants on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said.

Militants fired at the CRPF party in Bamzoo village while they were patrolling on the Anantnag-Pahalgam road, police sources said.

A cordon and search operation is underway in the area.

–IANS

