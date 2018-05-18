Two CRPF troopers injured in Sukma Maoist attack

Sukma (Chhattisgarh), May 24 (IANS) Two CRPF troopers were injured when Maoist rebels triggered an IED (improvised explosive device) on Thursday in Chattisgarh’s Sukma district.

According to Central Reserve Police Force officials, the blast that took place at 7.45 a.m., was targeted at the troops of 206 Cobra Battalion who were on a routine operation in the area.

The injured troopers were evacuated and taken to a hospital in Raipur.

“The attack occured between Pushwada and Tamilwada, in Plampalli area of Sukma district,” DIG CRPF M. Dinakaran told IANS.

–IANS

