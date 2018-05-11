Two dead, 18 injured in Delhi dust storm

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) At least two people were killed and 18 others injured in a severe dust storm that hit Delhi on Sunday evening, police said.

In Sarita Vihar area in southeast Delhi, a tin sheet blown off a rooftop by strong wind hit pedestrian Rohit, 22, injuring him seriously. He was rushed to Apollo hospital where he was declared brought dead.

In Pandav Nagar area in east Delhi, Sonwati, 56, died after a tree fell on her, police added.

At least 18 persons were injured across the city.

–IANS

mak/tsb