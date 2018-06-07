Two dead in Brampton motorcycle-taxi crash

Witnesses to a double-fatal crash between a motorcycle and a taxi on Queen Street East near Bramalea Road Monday night are urged to come forward as police try to piece together what went wrong.

Ryan Constable, 30, of Toronto died at the scene after his eastbound Honda motorcycle collided with a Toyota Corolla pulling out of a driveway around 9:50 p.m. as he approached Bramalea Road, said police.

The driver of the Toyota, Paramjit Gill, 62, of Brampton, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Peel paramedics attempted life-saving efforts on both drivers but were unsuccessful. There were no passengers on the motorcycle or in the car, said police.

Police initially said Gill may have suffered some sort of medical episode at the time of the crash.

The community is mourning Gill’s death.

Gill is reported to have been cab driver for 25 years and is survived by adult sons and an adult daughter.

Anyone with information is asked to call major collision bureau investigators at 905-453-2121, ext. 3710. -CINEWS