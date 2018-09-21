Two encounters reported in J&K

Srinagar, Sep 27 (IANS) Security forces were engaged in two encounters with militants on Thursday in Badgam and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir. In the gun battle in Anantnag, one LeT commander and a soldier were killed, while the encounter in Badgam was still on, police said.

Two militants were holed up inside a mosque in Panzan village, a police officer said.

“Firing exchanges are going on. The security forces are proceeding with extreme caution to ensure that no damage occurs to the mosque,” the officer added.

A soldier injured in the encounter has been shifted to a hospital.

Reports of clashes between civilian protesters and the security forces have also come in from Panzan village.

In the first gunfight, the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander identified as Asif Malik alias Abu Ukasha and a soldier were killed in Anantnag district’s Gasigund village of Dooru area in south Kashmir.

Security forces laid an ambush in the village following information about movement of militants.

Meanwhile, a civilian identified as Muhammad Saleem Malik was killed on Thursday during a firing incident which occurred when the security forces were laying a cordon in Noorbagh locality in Srinagar.

Authorities have suspended train services between Bannihal and Baramulla towns and also snapped mobile internet connectivity in south Kashmir and Srinagar as a precautionary measure.

