Two films releasing on same day can survive: John Abraham

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) Bollywood actor John Abraham, whose upcoming film “Satyamev Jayate” is releasing on August 15 along with Akshay Kumar’s “Gold”, says the date clash is not a problem.

During the trailer launch of “Satyamev Jayate” here on Thursday, John was asked if a release date clash can create a problem for the business of his film, and to his relations with Akshay.

John said: “Akshay is a friend. I wish him best. I think two films can release on the same day and survive. There are enough screens for both the films.”

“Satyamev Jayate” director Milap Zaveri added: “I wish ‘Gold’ all the best and how many ever films are coming on that day… May all the films do great business at the box office; and be appreciated by people.”

Both the movies exude a patriotic fervour, in sync with the Independence Day mood.

Since the last few films of both the actors are in the patriotic space, asked if there is a competition of sorts between Akshay and him, John said: “I choose films depending on the kind of scripts I like. When I made ‘Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran’, I liked the story, and so I enjoyed the process of making it.

“(As an audience) I enjoy watching a commercial film which is why I am doing this film.”

After “Satyamev Jayate”, he will be seen in “RAW”, followed by “Batla House”.

“I think each actor is entitled to choose a certain script at a certain point of time. Even Akshay is doing a comedy after that film (‘Gold’), so we all are doing different work,” he added.

The trailer launch also saw the presence of Manoj Bajpayee, Aisha Sharma and Amruta Khanvilkar.

As the title of the film suggests the triumph of truth, John says telling the truth is the toughest but most important thing in life.

“I think telling the truth is the toughest thing in the world and it is important too. I think whenever you tell the truth; a lot of loads is taken off your chest,” said John.

–IANS

