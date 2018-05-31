Two foreign drug suppliers held with heroin

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Two citizens of Cote D’ Ivoire, who were part of an international drug racket supplying drugs to their contacts and rave party orgainsers in the national capital have been arrested here, police said on Sunday.

“The have been identified as Sace Lirbat, 33 and Okna Andern, 29. They were arrested on Saturday from Uttam Nagar’s Om Vihar Phase-III on a tip off when they came to hand over 50 grams heroine valued Rs 1 crore in international market to one of their contacts,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Meena.

“During interrogation, Lirabat and Andern told that they are part of international drug syndicate and used to supply fine quality of drugs to their contacts and rave party organisers. They have been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act and the Foreigners Act for illegally staying in India as they failed to produce their passports,” he added.

Meena said investigations are underway to crack the entire nexus of this international drugs racket.

–IANS

sp/vd