Two fresh coronavirus suspects admitted to Kolkata hospital

Kolkata, March 10 (IANS) Two suspected coronavirus patients, who had returned from Indonesia and Malaysia recently, were on Tuesday admitted to the Infectious Diseases Hospital in northeast Kolkata’s Beliaghata, hospital sources said.

Both of them have been kept at the isolation ward. Their swab samples have been collected and sent for testing.

Meanwhile, a resident of Murshidabad district, who was admitted to the ID Hospital on Sunday, has been diagnosed with swine flu.

–IANS

ssp/arm