Two girls rescued after abduction in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 1 (IANS) Two girls were rescued by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Srinagar after they were abducted by unknown persons in Anantnag district earlier on Wednesday.

According to the police, two minor Sikh girls boarded a car in Mattan, mistaking it for a taxi, around 9.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Local residents blocked the Srinagar-Jammu highway, protesting against the abductors.

The two girls were found in an unconscious state at Aloochi Bagh in Srinagar at around 2 p.m.

A medical examination ruled out any sexual assault, police said, adding that a case has been registered and a search has been launched to nab the culprits.

–IANS

