Toronto, June 15 (IANS) Two girls were wounded and rushed to a Toronto hospital after a playground shooting in a housing complex in Scarborough, Canada, local media reported.

The two girls, aged five and nine respectively, were shot around 5:00 p.m. (2100 GMT) on Thursday, Xinhua reported.

The five-year-old girl, who was in a critical condition, underwent surgery, the CTV reported.

Police are hunting for a suspect with a firearm, it added.

–IANS

tsb