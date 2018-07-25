Two held for assaulting Delhi Police PCR constable

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Two persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a Delhi police constable in full public view in North Delhi, officials said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday noon in Bhajanpura area when a team of four police personnel deployed with a PCR van had gone to unclog a traffic jam on a complaint after a car occupant hit another car following which a long vehicle pile up occurred.

“When a constable was trying to tackle the issue, a woman started attacking him with her slippers following which over a dozen locals, part of a mob, also assaulted the constable. The constable had to run for protecting himself”, ACP Suresh Chand told IANS.

“Some locals also made a video of the entire incident. We are investigating the case and are examining the footage to identify the accused persons. We have arrested two persons. Efforts are on to nab others including the woman”, he said.

Meanwhile, a shopkeeper there alleged that the accused were some locals and were angry after police failed to unclog the traffic jam.

“A case under various sections including obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions, causing hurt and assault to deter a public servant has been registered against the accused persons”, the officer said.

–IANS

