Two held for burgling factories

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Two persons involved in half a dozen burglaries in factories here have been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Jiten Kushwaha, 25 and his relative, Sonu Kumar, 25, residents of Okhla and Harkesh Nagar respectively, were arrested on May 4 during vehicle checking in the Okhla area of south Delhi.

When the two men, on a bike, were flagged to stop, but instead tried to speed away and were chased and caught, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal.

He said on searching the men’s bags, police recovered 14 laptops which they were going to sell.

“During interrogation, they failed to give a satisfactory reply regarding ownership of the laptops, later broke down and confessed that they had robbed these laptops from factories located in Okhla Industrial area,” said Biswal.

A search of their residences led to seizure of 146 pieces of expensive designer clothes, 67 leather jackets and more stolen equipment, he added.

Both the accused told police that they were unemployed, had fallen into bad company and started consuming ganja and liquor daily, the officer said.

“In order to meet their daily needs of liquor and ganja, they initially started petty thefts and later burgled factories and houses regularly.

“They used to dispose off the stolen items to scrap dealers and passers-by at throw-away prices,” said Biswal.

–IANS

