Two held for killing elderly couple in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) A 50-year-old woman and her juvenile son were arrested for allegedly robbing and killing an elderly couple here, police said on Monday.

According to police, Salma (50), a masseuse, who was hired for offering massage to victims — Virender Kumar Khaneja (77) and his wife Sarla Khaneja (72) had planned to rob cash and jewellery items from Khaneja’s residence at Mount Kailash apartments in south Delhi.

“Salma and her juvenile son were arrested on Sunday night from their residence in Sangam Vihar after the juvenile was caught on CCTV camera entering the Khanejas’ residence,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said.

“During interrogation, Salma revealed that she had planned robbery of Rs 10 lakh in cash and jewellery, which Sarla had kept in an almirah. As per the plan, Sarla, who came for offering massage, along with her son entered the Khaneja’s residence on January 18. After Salma left the building, the juvenile hid somewhere inside the house,” Biswal said.

“The juvenile held hostage Sarla Khaneja and threatened her to handover the cash and jewellery items. At around 8.30 pm, Virender Kumar Khaneja who had gone out for some work, arrived. The juvenile assaulted him and held hostage,” the officer added.

“To protect his wife, Virender handed over jewellery articles and Rs 10 lakh cash to the juvenile. Later, the juvenile strangled Khaneja’s couple to death. He kept their bodies in bedroom and collected their ATM cards, a camera and a purse,” the officer added.

“The accused spent entire night with the dead bodies and poured phenyl on them to control the foul smell. He escaped with valuables on Saturday morning,” he informed.

Khaneja’s son Dr Amit Khaneja lives in the USA, he added.

–IANS

sp/vin