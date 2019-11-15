Two held for killing man over land dispute in Haryana

Gurugram, Nov 22 (IANS) Two men were arrested for abducting and killing a man over land dispute in Haryana’s Basai village, police said here on Friday.

The accused identified as Ajay (19) and Chandra Shekhar (27) were native of Jhajjar district. They were arrested by a team of sector 10 Crime Branch from their native place on Wednesday.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim’s kin, the incident took place on September 28. He alleged that a group of over 10 persons came on a swift car and bikes came at his brother Sanjeev’s house. Initially, they started a friendly discussion and then took him for a stroll.

“They later kidnapped him in their car,” said Subhash Bokan, PRO of Gurugram police.

Sanjeev’s sudden disappearence from the village prompted his cousin to filed a complaint against them.

“During investigation, police team found the bullet-ridden body of Sanjeev from Garhi Harsaru road,” Bokan said.

“Ajay and Chandra Shekhar confessed to their crime. They told police that they along with other accomplices had a dispute with Sanjeev over a land. They initially kidnapped and brutally assaulted him. As they did not want to take risk of leaving him alive, they shot him,” the officer said.

The accused are on police remand and efforts are on to nab their other accomplices,” police added.

