Two held for misappropriating Rs 1.72 crore

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Two employees of ATM replenishing company SIS Cash Service Ltd have been arrested for misappropriating over Rs 1.7 crore from its Rajouri Garden branch in the national capital, police said on Friday.

The accused — Manish Kumar and Satpal — were arrested on Thursday from their residences in Uttam Nagar and Rohini here, respectively.

“In a well-planned manner, they withdrew Rs 2.54 crore from company’s vault on two occasions to fill into 10 ATM machines but they put only Rs 65 lakh,” the police said.

The company officials came to know about misappropriation on August 1 after a mismatch of amount found during calculation of withdrawal and deposit amounts in the vault.

“We found the ATM machines allotted to Manish and Satpal were receiving lesser amount than they were withdrawing from the vault,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vijay Kumar said.

During the investigation, the investigating team discovered that Manish and Satpal had withdrawn Rs 1.84 crore on July 27 from Prema Savariya branch of SIS Cash Service, located in Rajouri Garden. But the accused had replenished only Rs 65 lakh in 10 ATMs, the DCP said.

“They have misappropriated Rs 1.19 crore and not loaded in ATM kiosks. The accused did not stop here. They also visited some other ATM kiosks, opened them with the help of keys and passwords and further removed Rs 70,28,500,” he said.

“Manish and Satpal have misappropriated a total sum of Rs 1,72,78,500,” he said, adding that “we have recovered Rs 76 lakh from them so far”.

Investigation is on to recover the rest of the amount, the DCP added.

–IANS

sp/nir