Two held for snatching Army man’s phone

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Two persons have been arrested on the charge of snatching the mobile phone and wallet of an Army soldier in south Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

Danish, 22, and his accomplice Deepak, residents of Delhi’s Sriniwaspuri and Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad respectively had committing the crime in a train at the Okhla railway station on March 7.

Both drug addicts were involved in robbing train passengers near Okhla Mandi and Okhla railway station.

“When Danish was arrested on March 20, the jawan’s ID card, Aadhaar card and a loaded pistol were seized from him. Deepak’s arrest led to seizure of six mobile phones,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said.

He said efforts were on to arrest their accomplices.

–IANS

