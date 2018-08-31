Two held guilty in 2007 Hyderabad twin blast case

Hyderabad, Sep 4 (IANS) A court here on Tuesday held two accused guilty in the 2007 Hyderabad twin bomb blasts which had claimed 42 lives. Two other accused were acquitted while the fate of a fifth accused will be decided next week.

The Second Metropolitan Sessions Court held Anique Shafiq Syed and Akbar Ismail Choudhary, both alleged operative of Indian Mujahideen (IM) guilty. The quantum of punishment will be announced on September 10.

Farooq Sharfuddin and Sadiq Ahmed Sheikh were acquitted for lack of evidence.

Public Prosecutor Seshu Reddy told reporters that the verdict in the case relating to fifth accused Tariq Anjum will be pronounced on Monday.

The near simultaneous bomb blasts at Gokul Chat, a popular eatery, and at Lumbini Park, near the State Secretariat, also injured over 50 on August 25, 2007.

An unexploded bomb was also recovered under a foot-over bridge at Dilsukhnagar.

