Two held on suspicion of killing Manesar revenue official

Gurugram, Aug 16 (IANS) Two persons were arrested for allegedly gunning down an official of the Revenue Department in Gurugram, police said on Thursday.

The police arrested Abhimanyu and Rajeshwar, residents of Gurugram’s Manesar, on Delhi-Jaipur-Mumbai Expressway on suspicion of killing a “Patwari” (revenue official) of the Haryana State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) on August 14.

The incident took place in Manesar when Patwari Ishwar Singh was going, along with his driver and other officials, to Sector 1 here for mapping a land belonging to the HSIIDC.

The official said that although the land belongs to the HSIIDC, some residents of the adjoining village claimed that it belongs to the Panchayat.

A senior officer said that even as investigations are going on, they arrested the two suspects as it was they who had claimed that the land belongs to their families.

–IANS

pradeep/pgh/nir