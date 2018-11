Jammu, Nov 15 (IANS) Police said on Thursday that two persons arrested a day ago in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district were tasked to ferry weapons for militants.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajiv Pandey said that Aquib Ahmad Bhat and Shabir Ahmed Dar belonged to Pulwama in the Kashmir Valley and were held with two AK rifles when their vehicle was intercepted by the police in Poonch district.

