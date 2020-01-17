Two held with illegal liquor in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) The Delhi Excise Department has busted a gang and held two people for supplying non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) in a south-Delhi farm house, officials said on Thursday.

According to Alok Kumar, ACP Excise, information was received that a party was going on and illegal liquor and NDPL were being served in a farm house at Bhati Mines here.

“On this information, raid was conducted last night and after searching, illegal liquor from Haryana and NDPL were recovered,” said Kumar.

Two people — organiser Ashish and farm house manager Nasir — were apprehended, he said.

“Further, during the search one case of beer for sale in Haryana only was also recovered from a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz car of Ashish.”

An FIR has been registered on Thursday at PS Maidan Garhi, Kumar informed, adding the vehicle has also been seized.

Close to 80 sealed and used bottles were recovered, Kumar added.

The Excise Department has increased vigil to check any influence on the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on February 8.

–IANS

