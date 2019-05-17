Two Hizbul militants killed in J&K gunfight

Srinagar, May 22 (IANS) Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed on Wednesday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said.

“The two slain militants were affiliated with the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit. Their identities are being ascertained,” police sources said.

The gunfight took place on Wednesday morning in Gopalpora village after the security forces started a search operation in the area following reports of the presence of militants.

The police sources said that searches were still going on at the site and the security operation in the area has not been called off yet.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in Kulgam district.

–IANS

sq/ksk