Imphal, April 8 (IANS) Police said on Sunday they arrested two people on charges of trafficking a Rohingya girl in Moreh, a border town in Manipur.

Police officer Lepkhohao Waiphei said the two were taken into custody from their homes late on Saturday. Mohammad Salam, 25, and Mohammad Seifullah, 30, were remanded in police custody.

The girl told the police that she entered Manipur through the international border at Moreh.

–IANS

