Two Indian MLAs denied entry into Canada

Two Punjab politicians were reportedly denied entry into Canada on Sunday and put on a flight back to India.

Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Amarjit Singh Sandoa, both MLAs with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, were detained and questioned by immigration officials upon arrival at Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport, according to Kamal Garg, a BC-based spokesperson for the AAP.

The MLAs were in Ottawa for a family event but were unable to satisfy Canadian authorities as to the purpose of their visit, Garg told Global News.

They were released after questioning, sent back to India on an Air Canada flight.

One of the MLAs may have mentioned to Canadian immigration officials that he was in the country for political meetings, the Indian Express reported, citing a senior AAP leader.

The party’s top MLA in Punjab caused a stir last month when he expressed support for a referendum on the creation of Khalistan, the Hindustan Times reported last month.

The AAP’s Vancouver-based spokesperson denied that the deportation was politically motivated, saying neither MLA has spoken out on Khalistan.

Sandoa has been in the news in India lately for other controversies and alleged crimes, however.

Just last week an Indian court charged him with molesting his former landlady; last month, he was hospitalized after being assaulted by a man who accused him of extortion.

The Canadian government is not taking any chances of being caught on the wrong foot by allowing any possible pro-Khalistani meetings in Canada more so following all the trouble that has been caused because of the issue. -CINEWS