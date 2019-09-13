Two Indian spies sneaked into Balochistan: Pak media

Islamabad, Sep 17 (IANS) Two alleged Indian spies sneaked into Balochistan province for terror activities and fled to Afghanistan, a news report said.

Geo News, quoting sources, said the two alleged Indian spies – one of them oddly identified as Swami Asemanand, and the other as Goband Part, had sneaked into Pakistan from Iran.

The two were involved in a terror activity in the Mastung area of Balochistan in July, before fleeing to Afghanistan.

Pakistan has shared details with Iran and Afghanistan regarding the two Indian agents, and also written to the authorities in the two countries, it said.

Indian national Kulbhushan Jhadav was arrested by Pakistan in 2016 and has been charged with espionage.

He is currently in jail after a military court sentenced him to death. However, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has stayed the death sentence and asked Pakistan to provide him with consular access. Accordingly, an Indian official was allowed to meet him earlier this month at a sub jail.

