Two injured in Kolkata housing complex fire

Kolkata, March 9 (IANS) Two persons were injured while trying to douse a blaze that broke out at a housing complex in Dum Dum Seven Tanks area on Kolkata’s northern outskirts on Sunday, police and fire brigade said on Monday.

Four fire tenders brought the situation under control within an hour.

The fire started at a CESC wirehouse and spread quickly, creating panic among the residents of the housing complex.

Two local people were injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire and quantum of loss was yet to be ascertained.

