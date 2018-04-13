Two injured in night club shooting in US

Houston, April 17 (IANS) A shooting at a nightclub in Little Rock in the US state of Arkansas has injured two persons, police said.

The injured were admitted to the hospital following the incident on Monday. One of them sustained life-threatening injuries, Xinhua reported citing the police.

According to police, officers were called to Club 428 shortly after 12.00 a.m. on Monday morning. When they arrived, they found George Hicks Jr., 58, was lying on the ground near the club’s front entrance with a gunshot wound to his lower right leg.

He was treated for life-threatening injuries, said the hospital.

Police were later notified of another person shot at the club. Carl Rice, 35, was treated for a gunshot wound to his left foot.

A witness told police he saw a man shooting from a silver four-door vehicle. Police were told the shooter had already left when they arrived. Police also noted two vehicles parked near the club had bullet holes.

Police named a 32-year-old Little Rock man as a suspect. The case is under investigation.

–IANS

pgh/