Two injured in Texas city explosion

Washington, March 19 (IANS) Two men were injured in the Texas state capital of Austin in an explosion that came less than a week after police said three package blasts that occurred over 10 days were connected, the media reported.

The police were called to the scene at 8.32 p.m., on Sunday, reports CNN.

The two injured men were in their 20s and taken to South Austin Medical Centre.

There was a second item, a backpack that the police were clearing, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said late Sunday.

The earlier three explosions killed two people and injured two others.

The victims were non-white.

The police have not yet discovered a motive, but have not ruled out the possibility of a hate crime.

It was not not immediately clear if Sunday’s explosion was related to the previous events, reports CNN.

Earlier on Sunday, authorities announced a reward of $115,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the three explosions.

–IANS

ksk