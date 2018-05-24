Two injured in US school shooting

Washington, May 26 (IANS) Two people were critically injured after a shooter fired at students on Friday in a middle school in the US state of Indiana, media reports said.

The shooting was reported shortly after 8 a.m. local time at Noblesville West Middle School. Noblesville is located north of the state capital Indianapolis, Xinhua reported.

According to police, one victim was a 13-year-old girl and the other wounded was an adult.

The situation is contained and the suspect is in custody. Police were reported to be on the scene, and the school was on lockdown.

A teacher inside the school said students were being moved to Noblesville High School.

