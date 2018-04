Srinagar, April 26 (IANS) Two policemen and a civilian were injured in a grenade attack on the Kulgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam on Thursday, police said.

Militants hurled a grenade at Kulgam police station and two policemen and the civilian were injured in the blast, a police officer said.

The injured were taken to hospital and the area cordoned off for searches.

–IANS

sq/vd