Two Kerala cops in custody in ‘honour killing’ case

Kottayam (Kerala) May 30 (IANS) Two policemen were arrested for having close ties with persons accused of kidnapping 24-year-old Kevin Joseph, a victim in the Kottayam honour killing case, a police officer said here on Wednesday.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Sakre, who is heading the probe, told the media that Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Biju and a police driver were being interrogated.

“From our initial probe, it has come to light that the two policemen had links with the accused. By this evening, it will become more clear what roles they exactly played,” said Sakre.

On May 24, Joseph, who had converted to Christianity, married 20-year-old Neenu Chacko, whose father is a Christian and mother a Muslim. Chacko’s family was strongly opposed to the marriage.

Following a backlash from the bride’s relatives, Joseph put her in a women’s hostel in Kottayam and went to his relative’s home.

On May 26, Joseph was kidnapped early morning. His body bearing torture marks was found on Monday at a dam site near Kollam. Preliminary autopsy report suggested he could have been forcibly drowned.

When Chacko failed to get through to her husband despite repeated calls on his cell phone, she approached police in Kottayam.

However, the police shooed her away on the pretext that they were busy with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s visit that was to continue till late Sunday.

Police arrested the woman’s father Chacko John and her brother Shanu Chacko — the alleged masterminds of the crime — on Tuesday. Three others, who are now in judicial custody, were held on Monday.

The father-brother were being interrogated and would be presented in a court later on Wednesday.

An audio clipping of the talk between the ASI and Shanu Chacko now being aired by the TV channels — Sakre confirmed that the voice is of the said ASI.

State Congress President M.M. Hassan visited Joseph’s kin on Wednesday. He told the media that at the moment they would prefer a probe monitored by the court.

