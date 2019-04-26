Two killed as truck hits car in south Delhi

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Two persons were killed while a woman suffered critical injuries after a speeding truck rammed into a car in South Extension area in south Delhi, the police said on Sunday.

“The deceased, identified as Daleep Dutt and his driver Ravi, died on the spot, while Dutt’s wife, Seema Dutt, is undergoing treatment at a city hospital,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Vijay Kumar.

“The accident occurred at around 11.45 p.m. on Saturday near a flyover in South Extension when a speeding truck coming from the Lajpat Nagar side jumped the divider and hit a car head on from the wrong side of the road,” Kumar said.

“A passerby, Avinash Jindal, informed the police about the accident. The accused truck driver managed to escape. A hunt is on to nab him,” the DCP added.Daleep Dutt, a relative of former Councilor Subhash Malhotra, worked as a property dealer. He was a resident of Lajpat Nagar.

Malhotra said Daleep Dutt was returning to his home after attending a marriage ceremony in Mayapuri when the accident happened. The deceased was preparing for his younger daughter’s marriage scheduled for August this year.

