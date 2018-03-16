Two killed, four hurt in Russia building gas explosion

Moscow, March 21 (IANS) Two people were killed and four others were injured in a gas explosion in a five-story apartment building in Murmansk city in northern Russia.

Citing TASS, Xinhua reported that the explosion occurred at 16:55 local time. A part of the wall and a part of the roof collapsed, destroying three floors of the building.

“I was in the shop, when I heard a loud bang, walls started to shake. Rescuers came within minutes,” Local citizen Roman said. Another witness said there was a “strong blast wave.”

More than 390 people and over 90 units of equipment are involved in the rescue effort.

–IANS

