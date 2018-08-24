Two killed, four injured in clash over panchayat board formation in Bengal

Malda, West Bnegal, Aug 27 (IANS) Two persons were killed and four others, including a kid, injured in a clash over the formation of a state rural body board in West Bengal’s Malda district on Monday, police said.

The clash took place between groups allegedly belonging to state ruling party Trinamool Congress over the control of a gram panchayat (lowest tier of the three-tier panchayat system) board at Gopalpur village in Malda district’s Manikchawk.

“Two persons were shot dead during a clash over panchayat board formation at Gopalpur village on Monday. Four others including a three year old boy, sustained injuries in the clash. They have been admitted to a local hospital in Kaliachawk area,” said an officer from Manikchawk police station.

Locals said the clash was a result of a Trinamool Congress faction fight in which two sides hurled bombs and opened fire at each other following a verbal spat.

The police, however, said the political affiliation of the two deceased is yet to be ascertained.

“We haven’t received any details regarding the political involvement of those two men. Our senior officers are on the spot and raids are on to get hold of the accused miscreants. The situation is now under control,” the officer said.

The situation in several Bengal districts has been tense over the last few days centring the panchayat board formation after the Supreme Court permitted the notification of the results of 20,159 uncontested seats in the state panchayat polls. Clashes were reported from Deganga in North 24 Parganas, Chopra in North Dinajpur and Murshidabad and Howrah districts.

