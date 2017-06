Lucknow, June 16 (IANS) Two persons were killed and six injured in a road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Friday, police said.

The victims were part of a wedding party which was returning to Rohtak, Haryana.

The accident took place when the driver dozed off leading the car to hit a divider.

The bride and groom were also injured and hospitalised.

–IANS

md/ksk/bg